Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

With Wade Davis (oblique) landing on the injured list, Diaz's contract was selected from Triple-A to take the vacancy in the bullpen. The hard-throwing righty had given up one earned run while striking out 22 in 20 innings for the Isotopes, logging six saves over that stretch. The big-league saves will likely go to a more experienced reliever, but Diaz is a reliever to keep an eye on in dynasty leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories