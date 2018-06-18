Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Re-signs with Rockies
Diaz (forearm) signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
Diaz has linked back up with the Rockies after being cut loose by the team last week. The right-hander has been sidelined since April with a forearm injury, but he isn't expected to be out much longer. Prior to suffering the injury, Diaz compiled a 9.82 ERA across 3.2 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque, where he figures to report once healthy.
