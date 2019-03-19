Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Records save Monday
Diaz (forearm) picked up the save Monday against the Reds after firing a scoreless inning of relief. He struck out one and allowed one hit.
Diaz isn't in big-league camp, however he joined the Rockies for Monday's exhibition in order to provide an additional arm out of the bullpen. It's encouraging to see the 27-year-old back to full health after a forearm injury limited him to just 12.1 minor-league innings last season.
