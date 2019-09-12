Diaz earned the save against the Cardinals on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Diaz entered the ninth inning tasked with protecting a 2-1 lead. After giving up a leadoff single to Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina reached first on a throwing error by Nolan Arenado. Diaz then induced a double play, allowing DeJong to advance to third. The threat extended when Diaz issued a free pass to Matt Carpenter, but luckily, he finished things off for good by forcing Rangel Ravelo to line out. The save was the third of the year for the right-hander, who owns a 4.01 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 49 appearances. Diaz should continue to garner save opportunities as part of Colorado's closer committee.