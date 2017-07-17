Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Returns to big leagues
Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Diaz struggled in his first cup of coffee in the big leagues, but he's dominated Triple-A hitters to the tune of a 2.13 ERA and an 11.8 K/9. He'll look to carry that success into the Rockies' bullpen as he replaces Zac Rosscup, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
