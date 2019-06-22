Diaz (1-2) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Diaz began his appearance well by striking out Enrique Hernandez and getting Cody Bellinger to ground out. It fell apart when the right-hander walked Max Muncy and then allowed the walk-off homer to Matt Beaty. It's Diaz's second loss in the last week, and he now has a 5.51 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 16.1 innings.