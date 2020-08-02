Diaz is among the top candidates to step in as the Rockies' closer after Wade Davis (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list and Scott Oberg (arm) was placed on the 45-day injured list Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Oberg will likely be out for the season after developing a blood clot on his right arm, while Davis' timeline to return is more uncertain as he battles through a right shoulder strain. While manager Bud Black is unlikely to formally name a new closer and could even opt to play matchups in the ninth inning, Diaz probably represents the best of the team's relief options from a skills standpoint. Blessed with a mid-to-high-90s fastball, Diaz has already filled a key late-inning role for the Rockies, collecting three holds while striking out seven over four scoreless innings entering Sunday's series finale with the Padres. Carlos Estevez also garner a look in save scenarios, while James Pazos could also see late-inning action against lefty-heavy lineups.