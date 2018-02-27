Diaz (elbow) has two scoreless innings under his belt this spring.

Diaz appeared in just four games with the Rockies last season and missed a chunk of time with elbow inflammation. He's in line to compete for a back-end bullpen role, but he'll need to stay healthy and perform well throughout spring training if he wants to overcome competitors like Carlos Estevez and Scott Oberg.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories