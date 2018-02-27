Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Tosses two scoreless innings to start spring
Diaz (elbow) has two scoreless innings under his belt this spring.
Diaz appeared in just four games with the Rockies last season and missed a chunk of time with elbow inflammation. He's in line to compete for a back-end bullpen role, but he'll need to stay healthy and perform well throughout spring training if he wants to overcome competitors like Carlos Estevez and Scott Oberg.
