Manager Bud Black said Monday that he's not ready to anoint a new closer, but he made it clear that Diaz and Carlos Estevez will see save chances over the remainder of the season, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Scott Oberg landed on the IL on Sunday with a blood clot in his right arm and will miss the rest of the season. It was Estevez who cleaned up for Wade Davis later in the day Sunday, going two scoreless innings for the win after Davis blew the save chance. Estevez now has a 3.97 ERA and 67:21 K:BB in 56.2 innings following that outing, but Diaz also throws 97 mph with his fastball, and Diaz has been making quite an impression on the field of late with only two earned runs allowed and a 13:1 K:BB in August (2.16 ERA). It remains to be seen who will emerge as the primary option.