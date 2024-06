The Rockies reinstated Bird (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Bird landed on the injured list May 19 due to right elbow inflammation. Over his two rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque, Bird gave up no runs or hits with just one walk while striking out three over two innings. The 28-year-old right-hander will rejoin the Rockies' bullpen and will be available for the start of their four-game series Monday against the Dodgers.