Cave (undisclosed) was carted off the field during the Rockies' pre-game batting practice ahead of Friday's game against Pittsburgh, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

While it isn't known exactly what caused the injury, Cave was stationed in right field as the Rockies' took BP and trainers were seen applying pressure to Cave's head before he was carted off the field. Cave was slated to bat eighth and play right field Friday.