Cave is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Though the lefty-hitting Cave is on the bench Sunday with southpaw Bailey Falter on the hill for Pittsburgh, Cave started in right field both of the Rockies' last two matchups versus right-handed pitching. Cave could end up occupying the strong side of a platoon in right field with the right-handed-hitting Sean Bouchard until Kris Bryant (back) returns from the 10-day injured list.