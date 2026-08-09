Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Continues to shine for Colorado

McCarthy went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four total runs scored, three total RBI and two stolen bases in an 8-6 win over the St. Louis on Saturday.

McCarthy wasted little time making an impact, drilling a 420-foot homer on Matthew Liberatore's first pitch of the game. He added a two-run shot in the sixth inning and stole a base after each of his additional hits (both singles). McCarthy has made a big impact both for the Rockies and fantasy managers this season, slashing .305/.341/.526 with a career-high 13 homers, a career-high 67 RBI, 56 runs and 20 stolen bases through 102 games. His .857 OPS is 18th-best in the majors.