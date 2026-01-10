Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Dealt to Rockies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks traded McCarthy to the Rockies on Saturday in exchange for Josh Grosz.
McCarthy appeared in just 67 games for the Diamondbacks during 2025 and finished the season with a career-low .592 OPS across 222 plate appearances. Moving to Coors Field should help the 28-year-old's chances of bouncing back offensively in 2026, and he'll likely have more opportunities to start in the outfield with the Rockies as well -- primarily against right-handed starters.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Agrees to $1.5 million deal•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Potential trade candidate•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Pops fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Idle against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Resting against righty•