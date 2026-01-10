The Diamondbacks traded McCarthy to the Rockies on Saturday in exchange for Josh Grosz.

McCarthy appeared in just 67 games for the Diamondbacks during 2025 and finished the season with a career-low .592 OPS across 222 plate appearances. Moving to Coors Field should help the 28-year-old's chances of bouncing back offensively in 2026, and he'll likely have more opportunities to start in the outfield with the Rockies as well -- primarily against right-handed starters.