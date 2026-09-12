McCarthy went 3-for-5 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Tigers/

The speedy outfielder did his job at the top of the order, but the rest of the Rockies lineup couldn't take advantage. McCarthy's has a strong first season with the club, setting new career highs with 15 homers, 29 steals, 76 RBI and 71 runs while slashing .297/.339/.485 in 132 games, and his production hasn't been completely fueled by playing his home games at altitude. McCarthy does sport an .896 OPS at Coors Field this year, but his .752 road OPS would still be 160 points higher than what he produced during the entire 2025 campaign for Arizona.