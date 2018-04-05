Rockies' Jake McGee: Allows pair of runs Wednesday
McGee was hit for two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in Wednesday's win against the Padres.
The lefty opened the season with three consecutive flawless appearances, so even this shaky outing leaves his early numbers in a good place. McGee has collected four strikeouts in 3.7 innings of work. This strong start has him primed to be one of the top arms behind closer Wade Davis.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...