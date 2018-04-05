McGee was hit for two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in Wednesday's win against the Padres.

The lefty opened the season with three consecutive flawless appearances, so even this shaky outing leaves his early numbers in a good place. McGee has collected four strikeouts in 3.7 innings of work. This strong start has him primed to be one of the top arms behind closer Wade Davis.

