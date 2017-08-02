Rockies' Jake McGee: Already improving since incurring back injury
McGee (back) hopes to start throwing soon, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
After landing on the disabled list on July 30, the left-handed reliever is already feeling better after a few days off. No word has come forth as to when he'll be back in action, although this development makes it seem like his stay on the DL will be fairly brief.
