McGee (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The southpaw got back to throwing late last week, and it seems like everything is back in working order even with the increase in activity. McGee should slot back into a setup role in the Rockies bullpen now that he's healthy again. Shane Carle was sent back to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

