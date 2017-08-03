McGee (back) was able to get some throwing in Thursday, and appears to be on the verge of activation, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.

McGee was initially placed on the DL on July 30 with a mid-back sprain, but should be able to return to the team by the beginning of next week, barring any setback. In 43 appearances with Colorado this season, McGee has posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 47:12 K:BB in 41.1 innings.