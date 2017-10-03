McGee finished the regular season with a 3.61 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a 9.1 K/9 in 57.1 innings pitched.

After a disastrous debut in Colorado, the southpaw bounced back with a solid season. It's certainly not the elite stat line he produced during his time with Tampa Bay, but it was enough to grab many of the high-leverage innings for the Rockies. He'll be blocked for saves if Greg Holland comes back on his player option, but McGee is especially valuable in leagues that count holds after he put up 20 holds, his highest mark in the category since 2013.