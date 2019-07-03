Rockies' Jake McGee: Charged with loss in relief
McGee took the loss in relief Tuesday against the Astros after giving up a two-run home run in his lone inning of work.
McGee entered the contest in the seventh inning with no outs and the tying run on second base and was unable to preserve the Rockies' narrow lead. After getting Michael Brantley to ground out, the lefty served up the go-ahead blast to Yuli Gurriel, which ultimately held up as the difference. Even after the disappointing showing, McGee still maintains a 1.89 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 19 innings, which should keep him firmly in the Rockies' late-inning mix.
