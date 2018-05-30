McGee navigated two scoreless innings in his most recent appearance Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out a batter.

This was a welcome success for the left-hander, as it actually lowered his ERA to 5.21. McGee has been snakebitten by home runs a bit this season, as he already served up as many homers this year as he did all of last season. His 7.1 K/9 is also down from last season. Interestingly, it seems like McGee is struggling the most with lefties, as they are hitting .320 off of him this season (as opposed to righties, who are batting .208 against him). Perhaps a decrease in velocity is to blame for this regression, as his average fastball speed is over two miles per hour lower than last season. Regardless of what the issue is, McGee doesn't appear to be as automatic out of the bullpen as he once was.