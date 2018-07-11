McGee (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk against the Diamondbacks. He did not record an out.

McGee was tasked with holding a 2-1 lead to start the top of the seventh, but he allowed a double and a home run after a leadoff walk before getting the hook. It's been a difficult season for the lefty, as he's now holding a 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 32.2 innings.