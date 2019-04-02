McGee exited Monday's game against the Rays with an apparent left knee injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

It appears to be an aggravation of a previous injury, as McGee was seen pointing to his left knee and was looked at by a trainer before throwing a test pitch and needing to exit the contest. He was off to a solid start to the season, with no earned runs and three strikeouts in his two relief appearances.

