McGee has made three appearances in Cactus League action, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He's struck out three batters.

The southpaw has been rarely seen in exhibition play, but by all accounts McGee is fully healthy and will be ready for Opening Day. He re-signed with the Rockies on a three-year deal in mid-December and is primed to serve as the top lefty setup man for Wade Davis. McGee's experience closing games for the team in the past likely gives him the edge over Bryan Shaw as the next man up if Davis were to get hurt.