Rockies' Jake McGee: Light workload so far this spring
McGee has made three appearances in Cactus League action, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He's struck out three batters.
The southpaw has been rarely seen in exhibition play, but by all accounts McGee is fully healthy and will be ready for Opening Day. He re-signed with the Rockies on a three-year deal in mid-December and is primed to serve as the top lefty setup man for Wade Davis. McGee's experience closing games for the team in the past likely gives him the edge over Bryan Shaw as the next man up if Davis were to get hurt.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...