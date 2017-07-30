Rockies' Jake McGee: Placed on DL
McGee was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a back injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
This is the first news of any sort of recent back injury for McGee. It's possible that the ailment spawned during his outing Tuesday in which he was tagged with the loss after allowing the game-winning run to the Cardinals over 1.2 innings of work. It's unclear how long McGee will be sidelined for, but Zac Rosscup has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the void in the bullpen in the meantime.
