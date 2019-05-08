McGee (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

McGee has been on the injured list since the start of April after suffering a left knee sprain in his second outing of the season. The 32-year-old figures to need at least a few games with the Isotopes after missing game action for the past month.

