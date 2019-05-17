Rockies' Jake McGee: Returns from injured list
McGee (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
McGee made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque over the couple weeks, clearing the way for his return after suffering the left knee sprain at the start of April. The 32-year-old figures to start out in a low-leverage role after missing the past six weeks.
