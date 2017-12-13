McGee will remain with the Rockies after signing a three-year deal Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Pending a physical, McGee will be back in the Colorado bullpen for the third straight year, and could potentially be the club's closer for the 2018 season. That obviously depends on whether the Rockies are able to sign other relievers before the start of next season, but McGee is a solid candidate to take over that role following a good season in 2017. During this past year, he posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 57.1 innings, while accumulating three saves and 20 holds. His 58:16 K:BB was more in line with his remarkable final two seasons in Tampa Bay than his rough debut with the Rockies in 2016, and the left-hander should be able to put together another quality year in whichever role he winds up being deployed in.