McGee allowed one run on two hits while picking up his first save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Mets on Thursday. He also recorded one strike out.

Both Wade Davis and Adam Ottavino pitched in three of the last four days, so it appears neither was available for Thursday's contest. McGee has seen just two save chances this season, blowing the first attempt back in April. With a 5.34 ERA in 28.2 innings, his save opportunities will remain few and far between.