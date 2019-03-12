Rockies' Jake McGee: Struggling during spring
McGee has given up seven hits and five earned runs in his five innings of work in Cactus League play this spring.
Colorado gave McGee a three-year, $27 million contract after a solid 2017, but he struggled to live up to the billing, posting a bloated 6.49 ERA over 51.1 innings last season. Things haven't gone much better for him so far this spring, with the five earned runs leaving him with a 9.00 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP. The 32-year-old gave up 10 home runs last season after yielding just four in 2017, so he'll need to cut down on the long balls in order to turn it around this season.
