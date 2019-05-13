McGee (knee) is slated to make his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

The lefty reliever has been on the injured list since early April due to a sprained left knee and could require additional rehab appearances beyond Tuesday before the Rockies activate him. He worked an inning in both of his first two outings with Albuquerque, conceding one run on there hits and two walks while failing to strike out a batter.