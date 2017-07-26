McGee (0-1) gave up the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday against the Cardinals, landing him with a loss. He pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits.

While there have been some stumbles recently -- most notably his three-run misstep against the Padres on July 17 -- McGee has been a solid fantasy asset in leagues that count holds. However, thanks to his lack of a closing gig and the potential for a Coors Field blowup at any time, he's mostly off the radar in standard formats.