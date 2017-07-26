Rockies' Jake McGee: Walked off on
McGee (0-1) gave up the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday against the Cardinals, landing him with a loss. He pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits.
While there have been some stumbles recently -- most notably his three-run misstep against the Padres on July 17 -- McGee has been a solid fantasy asset in leagues that count holds. However, thanks to his lack of a closing gig and the potential for a Coors Field blowup at any time, he's mostly off the radar in standard formats.
More News
-
Rockies' Jake McGee: Shows dominance in first half•
-
Rockies' Jake McGee: Playing big role in bullpen•
-
Rockies' Jake McGee: Tallies five straight scoreless outings•
-
Rockies' Jake McGee: Bounces back from tough 2016 campaign•
-
Rockies' Jake McGee: Strikes out side to earn save Friday•
-
Rockies' Jake McGee: Returns to game action Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...