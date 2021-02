Sommers and several other prospects were traded from the Cardinals to the Rockies, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Sommers started 10 contests in the Appalachian League during the 2019 season, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB over 51.2 innings of work as a starter. Following the massive trade, he could be well on his way to begin 2021 at High-A Lancaster.