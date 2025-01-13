The Rockies signed Woodford to a minor-league contract Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Woodford made nine appearances (seven starts) between the White Sox and Pirates in 2024, posting a 7.97 ERA and 26:9 K:BB over 35 innings. He will likely compete for a swingman role in spring training but figures to be ticketed for Triple-A Albuquerque.