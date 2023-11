Beeks signed a one-year, $1.675 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Beeks was claimed off waivers from the Rays earlier this month and is now locked into a guaranteed salary for the 2024 season. The 30-year-old left-hander holds a career 4.38 ERA with 274 strikeouts in 277.2 major-league innings and seems likely to operate in a sort of swingman role with his new club.