Baylor was traded from the Phillies to the Rockies for cash on May 6.

He had a 41.7 percent strikeout rate and a 62 wRC+ in 10 games for High-A Jersey Shore before the trade and then slashed .333/.475/.611 with seven home runs, six steals and a 26.6 percent strikeout rate in 33 games at Single-A Fresno. The Rockies gave Baylor a soft landing at Single-A, as he is almost 23 years old and was a third-round pick in 2019. He was promoted to High-A Spokane on July 25.