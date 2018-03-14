Farris was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Farris pitched fine during spring training, producing a 6:2 K:BB in five innings pitched while allowing a pair of runs in that span. Quite simply, there is no room in the majors for his services. The Rockies have plenty of other solid bullpen options at their disposal, so he'll head back to the minors to act as organizational depth.

