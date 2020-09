Pazos was optioned to the alternate training site ahead of Monday's game against the Padres.

Pazos has allowed 10 earned runs in just 5.1 innings on the campaign, so his Monday demotion does not come as a shock. Antonio Santos and Mychal Givens were added to the 28-man-roster, while Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in corresponding roster moves.