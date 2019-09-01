Pazos was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Pazos was acquired by the Rockies from the Phillies in April and is primed to make his debut with his new team. The 28-year-old had a rough season for Albuquerque with a 8.80 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB across 44 innings.

