Pazos allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out zero and recording two outs in Sunday's win against the Padres.

Pazos was called on in the eighth inning of Sunday's game to preserve a 9-1 lead, but he instead put the Rockies in a tough position by allowing the Padres to go on a four-run rally prior to his removal. Although Pazos has found success as a reliever over the past several seasons, he hasn't been utilized much to begin the 2020 campaign despite being one of the few left-handers in Colorado's bullpen.