Pazos has been traded to the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The left-handed reliever has been shipped to Colorado from Philadelphia for Low-A Asheville infielder Hunter Stovall, and will be added to the Rockies' 40-man roster. Pazos had a 2.88 ERA in 50 innings of work at the big-league level for the Mariners last year and had appeared in seven games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.