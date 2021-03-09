Hannah went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Monday's spring loss to the Reds.
Hannah was traded from the Reds to the Rockies in November as part of the deal to send Jeff Hoffman to Cincinnati, and he blasted a home run against his former team in the seventh inning of Monday's Cactus League loss. Manager Bud Black has said that the 23-year-old will begin the season in the minors, but he's had a strong start to spring training. Hannah has gone 3-for-4 with one home run and four RBI with one strikeout to begin Cactus League play.