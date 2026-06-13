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Rockies' Jeff Criswell: Demoted to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies optioned Criswell to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Criswell turned in scoreless innings in both of his appearances after being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, but he'll be sent back down so the Rockies can get a fresh arm in the bullpen in the form of Eiberson Castellano. Criswell hasn't performed nearly as well at Albuquerque this season (nine earned runs in 10.2 IP), but his performance with the Rockies could keep him in consideration for a return to Colorado later in the year.

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