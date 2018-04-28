Hoffman was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Hoffman has been dealing with shoulder soreness since early March. He was already pitching for Albuquerque on a rehab assignment but now he'll continue to do so as a normal member of the team. The 25-year-old has thrown 130.2 career big-league innings with a 5.65 ERA.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories