Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Activated and optioned to Triple-A
Hoffman was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Hoffman has been dealing with shoulder soreness since early March. He was already pitching for Albuquerque on a rehab assignment but now he'll continue to do so as a normal member of the team. The 25-year-old has thrown 130.2 career big-league innings with a 5.65 ERA.
More News
