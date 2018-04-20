Hoffman (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Hoffman will remain with Albuquerque after throwing four innings with the Triple-A club during his latest rehab outing against Tacoma on Thursday. The right-hander is finally back to full health after dealing with shoulder soreness over the past six weeks. Hoffman will serve as organizational depth for Colorado moving forward, as he's likely the first man up in the event a regular in the rotation goes down with an injury.