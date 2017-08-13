Hoffman (6-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Marlins.

Hoffman entered the fourth inning locked in a 1-1 tie, but he then gave up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton, and as a result, he dropped his fourth decision of the year. He's allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last seven starts, and his ERA sits at 5.15, making him a high-risk fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Brewers.