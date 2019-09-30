Hoffman yielded two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out four batters in the win over Milwaukee. He did not factor in the decision.

After allowing a two-run homer to Yasmani Grandal in the first inning, Hoffman settled in and turned in a decent outing. He struggled throughout 2019 but he allowed three or fewer runs in five of his six September starts. Hoffman ends the season with a 6.56 ERA and 68:34 K:BB over 70 innings.