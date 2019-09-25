Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Avoids major damage to knee
Hoffman was diagnosed with a right knee contusion after exiting Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Giants in the fourth inning.
Hoffman was on the receiving end of an Alex Dickerson comebacker and needed to be carted off the field after receiving attention from trainers, but X-rays conducted later in the night cleared him of any structural damage to his knee. According to the Associated Press, Hoffman said he remains hopeful to start the Rockies' final game of the season Sunday against the Brewers, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team elected to err on the side of caution and hold him out even if he rebounds well from the injury.
