Hoffman struck out 10 over 5.2 innings Sunday in Triple-A Albuquerque's 5-3 win over Fresno. He gave up two runs while scattering four hits and two walks.

Hoffman has rebounded from a rough start to the Pacific Coast League season to accrue 27 strikeouts against five walks over his last three appearances. The improved control Hoffman has displayed of late could put him in position for a promotion to the big club when the Rockies require a fifth starter again May 25. Colorado is currently getting by with a four-man rotation following the demotion of Tyler Anderson, who hasn't pitched for the Triple-A club after experiencing left knee issues.